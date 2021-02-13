West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

TODAY: 2 School Board members host bus-cut meeting

February 13, 2021 7:03 am
Before we get back to snow coverage, one event to preview for today: We’ve been covering the Seattle Public Schools proposal to save three-quarters of a million dollars by cutting bus service to most “option schools,” including Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Pathfinder K-8 in West Seattle. This afternoon at 3 pm, School Board directors Leslie Harris – who represents West Seattle and South Park – and Lisa Rivera-Smith will host an online meeting to discuss the proposal. register here ASAP for attendance info.

