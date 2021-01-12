What’s ahead for a busy West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo sent by Arlene Rubin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

PORT COMMISSION MEETING: Noon online, the Seattle Port Commission meets. See the agenda, with viewing/commenting links, by going here.

MAYOR’S VACCINATION BRIEFING: Announced this morning – happening online at 12:15 pm:

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins, Dr. Michele Andrasik of Fred Hutch, and Councilmember Lisa Herbold will discuss the City of Seattle’s initial vaccination efforts. The City’s initial actions will focus on reaching residents and health care workers eligible to receive the vaccine in adult family homes not served by federal programs. Seattle Channel will live stream the press conference at seattlechannel.org/watch-live.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, January 12, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday January 14, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATIONAL EVENT: Online at 6 pm, learn about lower-school learning at Westside School (WSB sponsor), with applications for next year due later this week. Our calendar listing includes information on how to register to attend.

HOPE PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Online at 6 pm, Hope Lutheran School will have an open house for prospective preschool parents. The registration link, and more information, can be found in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Online at 7 pm, FCA’s monthly board meeting is open to community members. The agenda includes results of the recent every-two-years community survey. Go here to register to attend.