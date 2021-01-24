WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Junction demonstration to stir support for nuclear-weapons ban

If you were in The Junction early this afternoon, you might have seen members of West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice at multiple corners of California/Alaska (including the two in our photo). They say not enough people know about the international nuclear-weapons ban that has just taken effect. They were handing out this explanation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The United Nations initiated the treaty in 2017, to take effect on January 22, 2021 – this past Friday – if more than 50 countries ratified it. So far, more than 80 countries have signed on, with 52 ratifying the treaty – but the U.S. and other nuclear-armed nations are not among them … so far.