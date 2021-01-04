CORONAVIRUS: Monday 1/4/21 roundup

Will the current restrictions really be lifted one week from today? We could find out as soon as tomorrow:

GOVERNOR PLANS TUESDAY BRIEFING: A new “reopening plan” announcement has been promised for this week, and that might be what we hear from Gov. Inslee at 2:30 pm tomorrow. The advisory:

Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media tomorrow via streaming video and telephone to give an update on the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic. The governor will be joined by: Dr. Umair Shah, secretary, Department of Health

Lacy Fehrenbach, assistant secretary, prevention and community health, Department of Health

Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, Department of Health

Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs, Office of the Governor

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the toplines of today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*64,912 people have tested positive, 334 more than yesterday’s total

*1,096 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*4,296 people have been hospitalized, 47 more than yesterday’s total

*759,558 people have been tested, 3,892 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 60,632/1,056/4,066/736,574.

TESTING, HEALTH-INSURANCE ENROLLMENT, MORE … will be offered at a Highland Park Elementary event, outdoors, 10 am-2 pm Saturday. All welcome.

ENCAMPMENT STILL COVID-FREE: So reported the site coordinator for the Camp Second Chance tiny-house encampment at this month’s Community Advisory Committee meeting.

NOTIFICATION TOOL UPDATE: The WA Notify tool is now being used by 1.63 million people (up 60,000 from a week ago).

