WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Trailer theft on video

Sarah sent the video and photos, reporting this Christmas Eve theft:

Our car trailer/dolly was stolen from our house near Madison Middle School at 7 am on Christmas Eve. The trailer was next to our garage, near the alley. We used the trailer to pull a car behind an RV and it is worth ~$1000. The police report number is 2020-353004, and additional details on the trailer ,,, are below. We would greatly appreciate any tips to locate the trailer or the perpetrators!

Carson heavy duty 3500 lb. axel capacity tow dolly in excellent condition with spare tire (not shown) and LED lights. Includes 7 way connector to be used with the electric breaks and 5 pin (w/o electric breaks) to be used when the towing car does not have a 7 way connection.