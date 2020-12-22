West Seattle, Washington

WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle vessel downsizing for rest of today and tomorrow

December 22, 2020 2:19 pm
(Spirit of Kingston – WSB file photo)

Just in, a temporary change of vessel on the West Seattle Water Taxi route:

The 149-passenger Spirit of Kingston will replace the 278-passenger Doc Maynard on the West Seattle route tonight and tomorrow. West Seattle riders should plan accordingly given the reduced passenger capacity, especially on the 8:00 and 8:35 morning sailings as well as the 4:45 and 5:25 evening sailings. The Doc Maynard will be going to the shipyard to have a damaged propeller replaced. There will be no impacts to Vashon service.

And a reminder, no Water Taxi service on Friday for the holiday.

