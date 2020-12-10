The Missing Piece Café and Game Lounge: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

The Missing Piece Café and Game Lounge is open at 35th/Roxbury, and joining the WSB sponsor team. New sponsors get the chance to let you know what they’re all about:

The Missing Piece isn’t just a place for coffee (roasted by Seattle’s own Victrola) and tea, but also for shopping.

First, about the café: Its a bright, friendly, and clean space that hosts fantastic coffee and pastries that are all sourced from other businesses within the area. They are impressing a wide array of people from gamers to tea drinkers. Both the owners are extremely passionate about all things board game-related and they love to share their extensive knowledge with the friends and neighbors in our community. Tea drinkers have consistently complimented the way they steep their loose-leaf tea, along with how large their selection is. Here’s the menu.

Shopping: The Missing Piece has a curated selection of retail games for sale and we sell used games – on consignment, so if you would like to sell a used game, there is a form to fill out on our website. (The seller sets the price, and we shrink-wrap the game and put a sticker on it with the information the seller provided. The seller has 60 days for the game to sell and gets 70% in store credit when it sells.)

When indoor service is allowed again, The Missing Piece has distanced seating space that’s open until 10 pm daily.2 private rooms that are available for rent (which can be booked from our website). You’ll always be welcome to bring in your own games and play. COVID is delaying their free-to-play game library, but it is coming soon.

Their friendly, at-home, atmosphere is bringing people back along with their coffee and bakery items. The neighborhood is so excited to have a close-by coffee shop; for many, it is within walking distance. They are ready and excited for when they can host events and are already planning on hosting their own events as well, such as backgammon night.

In the meantime, The Missing Piece is open 7 days a week from 8 AM-10 PM on the northeast corner of 35th/Roxbury. Call ahead to order cafe items or put a game on hold for pickup. 206-420-8960

