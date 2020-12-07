ONLINE TONIGHT: Is your family ‘Coping with Uncertainty’? Here’s help

One item for tonight on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar that we want to remind you about – it’s free, and all are welcome: The Westside School Parent Association is presenting “Coping with Uncertainty,” so parents/guardians can learn “how to manage stress and anxiety for you and your child” in these deeply uncertain times. It’s a live online presentation followed by Q&A, with featured guest Sivie Suckerman, LMHC, who the WSPA says “has worked with youth and families for nearly 15 years in community mental health, crisis outreach, school-based mental health, private practice, as well as residential treatment.” Adults and students of all ages are invited to attend. Contact Dorothy Lemoult at dorothy.lemoult at gmail dot com ASAP for the Zoom link and questions.