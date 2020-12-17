HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Shop tonight, illuminate Saturday

Two West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays updates:

ONLINE GIFT-GUIDE SHOPPING TONIGHT: In place of Shop Late Thursdays, West Seattle Junction merchants are online again tonight with the season’s second and final live “gift guide” – a chance to spend local, from home, 5-8 pm tonight:

Gather your friends (online) for a fun shopping experience with your favorite merchants. The Junction video crew will be visiting local boutiques and shops to showcase some of the best gift ideas brought to you by the owners of the stores. It can’t get more personal or hometown West Seattle than that! You’ll be able to purchase the items that evening too. Your purchases will be wrapped and ready for either curbside-pick up or free delivery to your local West Seattle door. You’ll also have a chance to win gift cards to each of the businesses! Tune in to see how on Instagram LIVE and Facebook LIVE. 5 PM to 5:30 PM bin41

5:30 PM to 6 PM Wild Rose’s

Pop-in at Carmilia’s

6 PM to 6:30 PM Darby Winery

6:30 PM to 7 PM Fleurt

7 PM to 7:30 PM Mystery Made

7:30 PM to 8 PM CAPERS

If you miss this, remember that we have a list of dozens of local independent businesses offering online shopping in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

‘SPIRIT OF WEST SEATTLE’ LUMINARIAS SATURDAY: As promised, the Junction Association has a list of businesses where you can pick up a free luminaria on Saturday to light at 7 pm that night (as explained here):

City Mouse – 10 AM – 4 PM

CAPERS – 10 AM – 6 PM

Fleurt – 10 AM – 5 PM

Carmilia’s – 11 AM – 6 PM

Curious Kidstuff 10 AM – 6 PM

Light your luminaria at 7 pm Saturday and share photos with the #spiritofwestseattle hashtag.