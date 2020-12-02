HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: West Seattle Bridge task force, District 1 Community Network, more

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here are highlights for today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Though the mayor’s decided to repair the bridge, this advisory group’s work isn’t over yet. Among today’s topics, low-bridge restrictions and enforcements. The meeting is online at noon; you can watch here.

MENTAL HEALTH 101: 6:30 pm online, first of two sessions presented, free, by Fauntleroy UCC. Details and participation information are here.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This community coalition for West Seattle and South Park meets online at 7 pm. Topics include ongoing issues such as the pandemic response and the bridge closure. We’re still awaiting a final agenda and viewing information – we’ll add both here after we get them, so check back if you’re interested in attending.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS, SHOPPING, MORE: See our ongoing, frequently updated West Seattle Holiday Guide!