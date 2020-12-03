HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: 5 notes

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

ONLINE AUCTION: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle continues its online fundraising auction through Saturday.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott leads the twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden.

(Wednesday’s sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 4:18 pm – just one minute short of the year’s earliest sunsets.

WSHS VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: 8th grader in the house? Planning to attend, or considering, West Seattle High School? 6:30 pm virtual open house tonight – details in our calendar listing.

EMERGENCY SHELTER: Need a warm place to sleep, or know someone who does? The emergency shelter at the West Seattle Veteran Center, 3618 SW Alaska, will be open again tonight.