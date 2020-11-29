WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Bright block

Our West Seattle Christmas lights spotlights continue, starting earlier than usual this year because we need a little extra brightening these days: Out looking for lights tonight, we noticed that well-decorated house at Walnut/Hinds [map]. What we also noticed after stopping for a photo – many neighbors on that block of Walnut, south of Hinds, have lots of lights up already too. So we’re adding it to the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – we welcome tips, with or without photos = westseattleblog@gmail.com – your own lights or someone else’s – thank you!