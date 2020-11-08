WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Six to see

On recent Sundays, while some watch that bird-inspired football team on TV, we’ve been featuring birds here on WSB. We start this gallery with two from Mark MacDonald – above, a Bonaparte’s Gull; below, a Golden-crowned Kinglet:

Two from Jerry Simmons – a Steller’s Jay coping with the rain earlier this week:

And a Bald Eagle onshore:

An Anna’s Hummingbird, from Mark Wangerin:

One of our area’s ever-photogenic Great Blue Herons, photographed by Stewart L.:

As always, the linked species names go to Seattle Audubon BirdWeb pages where you can learn more about that bird and even listen to its call/song. Thanks again to everyone sharing photos, from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com any time.