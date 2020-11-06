6 notes for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to the weekend! We start with three events offering free holiday food to whoever needs it:

EASTRIDGE CHURCH’S TURKEYS-AND-GROCERIES EVENT: Starting at 9 am, outside the church at 39th/Oregon, Eastridge’s annual distribution of turkeys and groceries, but this time, drive up instead of lining up. Approach NB on 39th, and they ask that you NOT be there early – they have hundreds.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK AT SSC: Special distribution:

The West Seattle Food Bank, partnering with South Seattle College, will have a drive-thru distribution at 10 am at South Seattle College, North Lot #1, 6000 16th Ave SW. Each family can receive a turkey along with a box of fresh produce and dairy. Everyone must wear masks and remain in their car.

GREATER SEATTLE FIL-AM SDA CHURCH’S HOLIDAY MEAL BOXES: The church at 2620 SW Kenyon will, starting at 2 pm, have 50 boxes to give out, with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, brownie mix, and fruit. This also is drive-up/no-contact.

Also happening:

DRIVEWAY ROCK AND GEM SHOW: 10 am-4 pm, you’re invited to take a look. (2009 SW Dakota)

LOCAL WINE: The governor’s new restrictions mean no tasting, but you can still stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) 1-5 pm today to buy wine. 10 percent off 6 or more bottles. (5910 California SW)

VIRTUAL FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: Not happening in person this year, but you can see/shop online, here, for another week-plus.