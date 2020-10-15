WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Keeping kids fed during National School Lunch Week and beyond

Though most school buildings aren’t home to classes right now, there’s still a lot going on. Like meal distribution! This is National School Lunch Week, so we stopped by Madison Middle School, one of more than half a dozen schools in West Seattle/South Park that are distributing meals to students and families every weekday. During the pandemic, meals are provided free to all, and Madison’s Stony Normandeau (in the photo above) told us they’re up to about 300 a day – not the volume they’d be serving if students were on campus, but the number is steadily climbing.

Stony adds that it’s not just day-of meals – they also distribute Backpack Brigade supplies for the weekend, and they have frozen meals provided by FareStart. And if you’re not going because you don’t want to take food away from someone who needs it more, she says don’t worry, they have plenty. The seven meal sites in West Seattle/South Park are listed and mapped here; there’s also one school-bus route in north West Seattle dropping off meals at bus stops.