UPDATE: Shooting east of The Junction

11:45 PM: Police and fire are responding right now to a shooting near Fauntleroy and Edmunds. Dispatchers reported 911 calls about shots fired, and a possible victim; first responders on the scene found a man reported to have two gunshot wounds. Updates to come.

11:51 PM: Police are trying to sort out exactly where the man was shot – possibly “a block or two east” of where they found him. They’re also looking for a vehicle that might be related, described as a red Ford F-150.

MIDNIGHT: Added the top photo texted by a reader, showing the emergency response outside The Whittaker; texter says they heard “three loud shots.” The victim is being taken to Harborview.

12:26 AM: No new information on the investigation. We asked SFD about the victim; spokesperson David Cuerpo says the 22-year-old man is in serious condition.