UPDATE: Shooting east of The Junction

October 23, 2020 11:46 pm
11:45 PM: Police and fire are responding right now to a shooting near Fauntleroy and Edmunds. Dispatchers reported 911 calls about shots fired, and a possible victim; first responders on the scene found a man reported to have two gunshot wounds. Updates to come.

11:51 PM: Police are trying to sort out exactly where the man was shot – possibly “a block or two east” of where they found him. They’re also looking for a vehicle that might be related, described as a red Ford F-150.

MIDNIGHT: Added the top photo texted by a reader, showing the emergency response outside The Whittaker; texter says they heard “three loud shots.” The victim is being taken to Harborview.

12:26 AM: No new information on the investigation. We asked SFD about the victim; spokesperson David Cuerpo says the 22-year-old man is in serious condition.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting east of The Junction"

  • Thatonecommenter October 23, 2020 (11:59 pm)
    I heard the shots. This is so scary. I hope the victim is ok. 

  • Scott October 24, 2020 (12:00 am)
    Doug Benson on Twitter (@Doug_Benson) claims to have witnessed the shooting.

  • J October 24, 2020 (12:17 am)
    Saw a tan truck speeding off heading south on Fauntleroy immediately after the shooting. Watched through my window. If it was a Ford F-150, it was an older model. Emergency responders came extremely quick. 

    • Danimal October 24, 2020 (12:35 am)
      Please be sure to report that to the police.

  • Brennan October 24, 2020 (12:20 am)
    Live 1-2 blocks north east of location and didn’t hear anything. Think it might be west of Edmunds and Fauntleroy 

  • Danimal October 24, 2020 (12:23 am)
    I heard the shots too- definitely four shots from a larger caliber weapon, at least 9mm, likely something larger. Reminded me of the sound of my dad’s .45. I called 911 right away. Angry yelling from nearby followed, eventually somebody yelling angrily “help me,” which jives with the suspect reportedly being uncooperative. There have been a lot of suspicious characters walking and hanging out in the alley east of Fauntleroy lately, and my vehicle has been prowled 4 times in 6 months. That’s not an exaggeration. Lots of package theft at my building too. Be wary of your surroundings everyone!

    • Natalia October 24, 2020 (12:30 am)
      Definitely a larger caliber weapon!!!And yes, crime it’s not getting better around here. I live in the Whittaker, and someone stole ours and our neighbor’s bikes from the security room. Just terrible!!! 

  • AshObserver October 24, 2020 (12:25 am)
    Heard the shots and the victim screaming… absolutely terrible! I hope everyone is okay :(

  • Whittaker Witness October 24, 2020 (12:40 am)
    Saw someone (too far to get a description) sprint to and speed away in what appeared to be a blacked out early-mid 2000s Ford Explorer/Expedition with no lights and custom rims take off from the temple parking lot across from the dispensary directly afterward. Police were sweeping the parking lot where it was parked before they left a bit ago. 

    • Westside Curmudgeon October 24, 2020 (12:49 am)
      We saw the same vehicle when all this happened! Heard the shots and looked out the window to see it going down the alley with no lights! 

