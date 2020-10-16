Seattle E-Bike: Welcoming a returning WSB sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Seattle E-Bike as not only a returning WSB sponsor, but as the most recent addition to The Junction – the shop has moved to 4517 California SW. Here’s what the shop wants you to know:

Right now electric bikes are in short supply in Seattle, but Seattle E-Bike has a variety of bikes that are ready to go. The next time you’re in The Junction, you can stop in and look at the various types and styles. You can even take a 30-minute test ride.

Seattle E-Bike owner Brian Nordwall and manager Alex Dunn both live in West Seattle, and they believe an electric bike is one of the best means of commuting while the bridge is closed, not to mention a great way to get out of the house to explore the neighborhood. Whether you need to get downtown, go to the store, or deal with the hills and steep inclines around West Seattle, an electric bike can make for a much smoother and more comfortable outing. Now that the West Seattle Bridge closure is in its seventh month, you might still be looking for an alternative means of transportation, and now you don’t have to go far to find one.

Seattle E-Bike‘s new location also offers accessories and a service department to keep your e-bike in great condition. Seattle E-Bike is located at 4517 California SW; its fall hours are

Tuesdays-Fridays 10:30 am – 6 pm, Saturdays 10:30 am – 5 pm, closed Sundays/Mondays.

We thank Seattle E-Bike for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.