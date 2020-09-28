West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

CONGRATULATIONS! Commendations for 2 Chief Sealth IHS students

September 28, 2020 4:19 pm
From Chief Sealth International High School:

Principal Aida Fraser-Hammer of Chief Sealth International High School announced today that seniors Elijah Allen-White and Ptolemy Bear have each received a Letter of Commendation from the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers from more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). This Commendation recognizes their accomplishments and the key role their schools play in their academic development. Congratulations, Elijah and Ptolemy!

