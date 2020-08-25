West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

73℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car and e-bike stolen in the same neighborhood, and vandalism nearby

August 25, 2020 4:17 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports. First, two thefts in the same Gatewood neighborhood:

STOLEN CAR: From Franci: “Red 2015 Subaru Forester. License plate is AWC6225. Police report is 20-249328. The only blemish is paint missing from the back of the driver’s-side mirror.” Call 911 if you see it.

STOLEN E-BIKE: Lauren says this happened along the same alley near California/Webster: “My bike was stolen out of a closed garage last night, sometime between midnight and 4:30 AM. RadRover Step-Thru, white, no battery in place. Only a few months old.”

And a short distance to the southwest, this happened early Monday evening:

CAR VANDALIZED: From Ava:

On Fauntleroy and Rose, someone broke my daughter’s car window. It is a small Nissan Versa. Why would someone do this? Please let me know if you hear of someone having seen (it) or taken a video.

No hint of how the window was broken – no rock or projectile found inside.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car and e-bike stolen in the same neighborhood, and vandalism nearby"

  • Elissa August 25, 2020 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    @Lauren, Rebekah has your bike!

    • WSB August 25, 2020 (5:09 pm)
      Reply

      We just heard from Rebekah and have forwarded her contact info. Thanks!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.