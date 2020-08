Though nobody mentioned it to us at the time, we’ve had enough reports now of a brief early-early-morning outage in north West Seattle that we’re writing this to get it on the record. Cami on Alki was first to mention it – “Our clocks stopped for 1:45 min. It was long enough for the fridge to show condensation.” We’ve also heard from people in Admiral, Belvidere, and on Harbor Avenue. Any other areas affected?