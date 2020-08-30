CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 8/30 roundup

Here’s what’s new as the virus crisis continues:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*19,554 people have tested positive, up 74 from yesterday’s total

*720 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,225 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*360.776 people have been tested, up 5,342 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 18,678/708/2,155/339,194.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 25.2 million cases and more than 846,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

FIRST FULL WEEK FOR NEW LOCAL TESTING SITE: Need to get tested? The city’s new site at Southwest Athletic Complex is now open 6 days a week, Mondays-Saturdays. Go here to make an appointment.

SCHOOL STARTS FRIDAY … for Seattle Public Schools, remotely. (This week we’ll be checking to see what independent schools are doing.)

2 1/2 MONTHS: That’s how long King County has been in Phase 2 – since June 19th. The state is not currently accepting any applications for advancing to the next phase.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!