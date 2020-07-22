WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Can you help find these stolen items? Plus, trailer taken

FIRST ITEM, 8:57 PM: From Linda:

My SUV was broken into last night (I accidentally left the door unlocked) in the Fauntleroy neighborhood near the ferry. There was nothing of value to the thieves, but they took my work crate full of financial brochures and notes. This won’t be of value to anyone, but me. I’m expecting the papers to be dumped somewhere and have walked the neighborhood looking for them. I’m hoping if someone finds them, I can retrieve them. They also took my kiddo’s epi-pens, which they probably won’t realize until they open the case. It’s a small black case with two generic epinephrine injectors, some Benadryl and Pepcid for allergies. I can replace them, but if found, would love them back.

Let us know if you think you’ve seen any of that, and we’ll connect you.

ADDED 10:24 PM: Just received from Katherine, a rude “welcome” for her new neighbors: