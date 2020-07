Wear your face covering and be ready for a (distanced) line as free shredding presented by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) continues until noon. If you can donate, the White Center Food Bank is also there to accept nonperishable food as well as cash or card donations:

This is in the Westwood Village parking lot west of Bed Bath Beyond – fairly equidistant from the center’s Trenton or Barton entrances.