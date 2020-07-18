CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 7/18 roundup

On a clear midsummer night, here’s the latest on the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*12,991 people have tested positive, 184 more than yesterday

*632 people have died, 8 more than yesterday

*1,800 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday

*238,207 people have been tested, 6,369 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 11,771/603/1,687/202,902.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 14.2 million people have tested positive, and more than 601,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same top two as last week, but India has moved up to #3, and South Africa edged Peru out of the top five. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FOLLOWUP:After reporting last night that an employee at The Kenney had tested positive for COVID-19, we talked today with the Chief Clinical Officer for the parent company, Heritage Ministries. He told us two others – an employee and a resident – had previously tested positive. The update’s added to our Friday night report.

WAITING FOR YOUR TEST RESULT? Public Health Seattle-King County has advice.

