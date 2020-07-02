West Seattle, Washington

2 SHOWS OF SUPPORT: You’re invited to ‘stand for racial justice’ Tuesday, Thursday

July 6, 2020 9:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
(Part of the #SayTheirNamesMemorial at Seacrest; photo by Stewart L.)

More than a month after the first streetcorner demonstrations in West Seattle as part of the nationwide movement to show support for Black lives, the demonstrations are continuing. The announcement is from Scott:

Tuesday, July 7, 4 to 6 p, corner of Delridge SW and SW Orchard

Thursday, July 9th, 4-6 p, corner Delridge SW and SW Orchard

Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

