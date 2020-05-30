PHOTOS: Anti-racism ‘peaceful show of support’ on West Seattle corners

(35th/Dawson – photo sent by Gregory Dean)

In contrast to the protest downtown, in West Seattle this afternoon, anti-racism demonstrators stood quietly in the rain on multiple street corners:

(WSB photos from here down; California/Myrtle)

Thanks to Jena for the last-minute tip about this, organized on social media as “a peaceful show of support for our black and brown community” as anti-racism protests continue nationwide in the wake of the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd.

(35th/Myrtle)

One group walked the all-ways crossing in The Junction:

(California/Alaska)

On one of those corners, the Easy Street marquee has displayed George Floyd’s name for at least 3 days – we tweeted this photo on Thursday: