WEST SEATTLE PRIDE: Admiral Pub, Lumber Yard Bar announce events

June 25, 2020 12:47 am
Though major Pride festivities were called off for coronavirus this year, two local establishments are offering you the chance to celebrate West Seattle Pride this weekend. Their announcement:

The Lumber Yard Bar and Admiral Pub have teamed up to bring you West Seattle Pride this weekend, June 27th-28th. Space is limited so please reserve a table for any of the events you plan to attend. We are also taking social distancing seriously, so masks are required for all events and please keep reservations to 5 or less people.

June 27th – The Lumber Yard

3 pm-6 pm
White Center Pride Fundraiser.
Grill party on the patio with raffle tickets and jello shots

8 pm – 12 am
Join us for a special one-night event to celebrate Pride with Dolly and the DJ. Limited seating available for this event in the Loading Dock. Reserve a table for you and three friends (due to social distancing). Full bar and menu available. Champagne toast to celebrate pride included.

June 28th – Admiral Pub

11 am
Pride Brunch and the movie The Birdcage
Reserve a Table for Brunch

1:30 pm
Pride Brunch and the movie To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Reserve a Table for Brunch

4 pm
Pride Bingo
Free to play with some fun prizes

6 pm to 11 pm
DJ Andy will be spinning all your favorite music videos

The Lumber Yard Bar is at 9619 16th SW; Admiral Pub is at 2306 California SW.

