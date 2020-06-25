WEST SEATTLE PRIDE: Admiral Pub, Lumber Yard Bar announce events

Though major Pride festivities were called off for coronavirus this year, two local establishments are offering you the chance to celebrate West Seattle Pride this weekend. Their announcement:
The Lumber Yard Bar and Admiral Pub have teamed up to bring you West Seattle Pride this weekend, June 27th-28th. Space is limited so please reserve a table for any of the events you plan to attend. We are also taking social distancing seriously, so masks are required for all events and please keep reservations to 5 or less people.
June 27th – The Lumber Yard
3 pm-6 pm
White Center Pride Fundraiser.
Grill party on the patio with raffle tickets and jello shots
8 pm – 12 am
Join us for a special one-night event to celebrate Pride with Dolly and the DJ. Limited seating available for this event in the Loading Dock. Reserve a table for you and three friends (due to social distancing). Full bar and menu available. Champagne toast to celebrate pride included.
June 28th – Admiral Pub
11 am
Pride Brunch and the movie The Birdcage
Reserve a Table for Brunch
1:30 pm
Pride Brunch and the movie To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Reserve a Table for Brunch
4 pm
Pride Bingo
Free to play with some fun prizes
6 pm to 11 pm
DJ Andy will be spinning all your favorite music videos
The Lumber Yard Bar is at 9619 16th SW; Admiral Pub is at 2306 California SW.
