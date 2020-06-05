WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Subaru Legacy

From Rebecca in Gatewood: “Early this morning, a red 1995 Subaru Legacy wagon with roof rack, license plate number BFP-5944, was stolen. Parked on street in front of residence. No broken glass, so most likely a shaved key was used. Car owner had a club on the steering wheel but that did not deter thieves. This theft has been reported to the police. If you see it please contact the police – Case #20-181934.” (Call 911 if you see this or any other known stolen car.)
