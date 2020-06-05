West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Subaru Legacy

June 5, 2020 4:53 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

From Rebecca in Gatewood: “Early this morning, a red 1995 Subaru Legacy wagon with roof rack, license plate number BFP-5944, was stolen. Parked on street in front of residence. No broken glass, so most likely a shaved key was used. Car owner had a club on the steering wheel but that did not deter thieves. This theft has been reported to the police. If you see it please contact the police – Case #20-181934.” (Call 911 if you see this or any other known stolen car.)

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Subaru Legacy"

  • CarDriver June 5, 2020 (5:20 pm)
    Reply

    Had my car, with a club on it stolen several years ago. Problem-steering wheel are plastic and the thief had a hack saw. He cut through the wheel and left the locked club on the floor.  The club gives you a warm feeling, may stop the casual thief but is useless against the pro’s.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.