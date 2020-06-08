WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage trashes neighborhood

The images are from William, one of several people who have emailed about this early-morning hit-run rampage:

At 3:30am today someone driving a Hummer H3 decided it would be a good idea to turn off Hinds onto 37TH AVE SW, and take out just about every single recycling/trash/yard bin with his vehicle between HINDS and HANFORD (just the one block). Scared the heck out of many of my sleeping neighbors. The person purposefully missed all cars, and any bins surrounded by cars were skipped.

Here’s some of the aftermath:

Lenora said the driver appeared to be a woman, and included these details:

It’s clear that one waste can must have been caught under the car’s bumper as it was flattened. It was the noise of it being dragged up the pavement that awakened us all. We saw the driver get out of her car, on Hanford, and assess the damage about three blocks west of here. She drove away before we could get close enough to get license plate info. I understand that there were reports that some neighbors on 37th had cans that were hit as well. Our Hanford neighbors reported this information to the police.

We don’t have the report # yet but expect to add a bit more to this later.