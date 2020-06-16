WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglar on video

The video and framegrab are from South West Plumbing (Delridge/Alaska), which wanted to alert the community about a burglar. The man used a cutting tool to get into the yard:

Then, SWP says, “He walked around for a bit, took items, and returned a number of times to load more stuff. He then tried our doors to the building without success. He then went to our truck to try and open it. That was when the car alarm went off and he scurried off.”

He got away in that truck, which SWP says he had parked in the back alley. Here’s a clear view as he entered:

We’ll add the police-report # when we get it.