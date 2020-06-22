WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Brazen bike theft; car break-ins

Two reader reports:

BRAZEN BIKE THEFT: That bicycle was stolen as its owner watched, reports Robert:

My son’s bike was stolen from Schmitz Park Elementary tonight at around 8:20. He was waiting for some friends and put his bike down. A family (dad, mom and 3-4 kids – all under 10) were at the playground The family walked off and then the dad came back and took the bike. He put in the back of his van. My son tried to stop him but no luck.

He gave chase after the van on foot He was calling me and I happened to be a couple blocks away and saw the van with bike in back. I followed but he must have figured it out and took off. I honked a bit and then he really took off so stopped following.

We got several pictures of the van but it appears he took the license plate off. The vehicle was a later model mini van (didn’t get make). Color was silver-ish. The entire back window was taped so might be obvious if you see it. Hoping there is a chance he dumped it as he knew we following him. He drove toward Seaview neighborhood. Or maybe someone saw them at the school and can give a better description?

The bike was a Cannondale Habit 4. A few years old but a nicer mountain bike. He put his Birthday, lawn–mowing money, pressure-washing money toward it, so a tough lesson to learn.

Thanks in advance if you find the bike or see the vehicle.