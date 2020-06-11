West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

OPEN AGAIN: Chelan Café

June 11, 2020 10:50 am
Thanks for the tips! We just went down to confirm that Chelan Café has reopened. Breakfast and lunch daily, dine in or take out, 7 am-2 pm.

The café is at the now-busier-than-ever 5-way intersection, 3527 Chelan SW.

  • R2 June 11, 2020 (10:56 am)
    This makes me happy! I’ve always enjoyed going there for breakfast, but only recently tried it out as a dinner option, then it closed. I look forward to going back!

