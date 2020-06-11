OPEN AGAIN: Chelan Café

Thanks for the tips! We just went down to confirm that Chelan Café has reopened. Breakfast and lunch daily, dine in or take out, 7 am-2 pm.
The café is at the now-busier-than-ever 5-way intersection, 3527 Chelan SW.
This makes me happy! I’ve always enjoyed going there for breakfast, but only recently tried it out as a dinner option, then it closed. I look forward to going back!
