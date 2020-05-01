YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle Food Bank’s online ‘Instruments of Change’ gets closer

The need is greater than ever – for helping prevent hunger and homelessness. The West Seattle Food Bank does both. If you can help, you’re invited to register for the WSFB’s virtual “Instruments of Change,” now a little more than one week away – here’s a reminder:

Every year we celebrate our community and raise money to support our neighbors through our annual Instruments of Change Dinner/Auction. While we cannot gather together in person this year, we are adapting this event for the virtual world!

Join us on Saturday, May 9th at 5:30pm for our virtual Instruments of Change. We will celebrate our community, the merge between the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline, and raise funds to support our neighbors. This interactive event will include exciting auction items, fun activities, and a compelling program about the West Seattle Food Bank services.

You can join for free — just register here! And for those who want to get a head start, the event’s online auction will be open at 10:00 am on Monday, 5/4. All who register and attend are automatically entered into a drawing to win 2 round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines!

We want this to be a party, so invite your friends!

Can’t wait to spend time with you celebrating and supporting our community!