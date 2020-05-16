WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen mobility scooter

Maybe you can help find Bea‘s stolen mobility scooter:

Our rented battery operated Red and Black Mobility Scooter was stolen from our backyard driveway off alley between 60th and 61st and Admiral Way SW and SW Hinds last night.

It is transportable, Go-Go Pride 3-wheel with front black basket; rented from Scootaround. Also stolen were the battery and charger. but not the ignition key. Police report is 20-161656. If you know anything about this scooter, please report to police and send email to coachbea.hughes@gmail.com