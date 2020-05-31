UPDATE: Stabbing reported at 35th/Roxbury

(Image from SDOT camera)

9:29 PM: Another emergency response – this time for a reported stabbing at 35th/Roxbury. Police are looking for a suspect. No word yet on the circumstances or the victim’s condition.

9:33 PM: The victim is being taken to Station 37 to be transferred to am ambulance, which indicates non-life-threatening injuries.

9:50 PM: Photo added above was sent by Lisa. It shows the victim was being treated by the commercial building on the east side of 35th just north of Roxbury. No update on the search for the suspect, but the police-radio exchange indicated they knew who they were looking for, so this may not have been random.