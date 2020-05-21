ONLINE TONIGHT: Alki Community Council meeting

Neighborhood-group meetings continue online, for those that choose to host them that way. Next one is tonight, the Alki Community Council, at 7 pm. This is the ACC’s first meeting since the city’s much-discussed move to turn part of Alki Avenue and Beach Drive around Alki Point into a “Stay Healthy Street.” Topics also include an upcoming discussion scheduled between Beach Drive neighbors and police, and Piers 1/2. The ACC meeting tonight will be online at this link, ID 930 5612 1563 and PW 167267, or by phone at 253-215-8782.