ILLEGAL DUMPING: On the rise; here’s what to do about it

May 1, 2020 11:37 am
|      1 COMMENT
 West Seattle news

Beth sent that photo of illegally dumped items along a West Seattle street. The state Ecology Department noted earlier this week that illegal dumping statewide – including toxic items – has risen during the pandemic. But it’s as illegal as ever, so if you see items dumped on public property within city limits – including roadsides, as shown – here’s what to do: Fill out an online report (linked from this page of the city’s website, which also shows locations already reported) or call 206-684-7857.

P.S. If you absolutely have to take something to the city transfer station – here’s the latest on their status.

  • DRW May 1, 2020 (12:05 pm)
    The City of Seattles Find It, Fix It App is a great resource as well.

