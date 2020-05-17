West Seattle, Washington

Also seen off West Seattle today: M/V Cape Hudson

May 17, 2020 4:10 pm
Thanks to Eli Barlag for the photo. That’s the Ready Reserve Force cargo vessel M/V Cape Hudson, which arrived in Elliott Bay today after sailing up from Tacoma. It’s a 750-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel, 41 years old, based in San Francisco and often chartered for military operations like Pacific Pathways. According to a Maritime Administration social-media post from earlier this year, Cape Hudson is still part of that”mobility exercise, taking on and discharging cargo at domestic and international ports … an annual operational deployment exercise designed to determine the best methods for planning, preparation, execution, and ordering of craft to move troops and equipment.”

2 Replies to "Also seen off West Seattle today: M/V Cape Hudson"

  • Flo B May 17, 2020 (4:22 pm)
    These ships-identified by the band around the stack are part of the military sealift command. They have naval officers and (civilian)civil service crews.

    • WSB May 17, 2020 (4:42 pm)
      The Cape Hudson is currently CHARTERED by the MSC but is not part of it. (Trust me, I spent a LOT of time researching bef0re publishing this.)

