WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tool theft; two dumped-possibly-stolen bicycles

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

TOOL THEFT: Via text:

This guy stole tools from my work van on SW Orchard St. [in Gatewood] at 9:30 AM. Be on the look out. We did call the SPD and have sent these pictures. Our tools are a large jack hammer in black case and Milwaukee cordless rotohammer with cordless rotohammer Vacuum separate cases. Husky socket set and two Milwaukee parts boxes with miscellaneous parts. All tools and cases have green paint on them. I’d like to thank Jon G, a neighbor, for the pictures.