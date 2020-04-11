WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 bicycle stolen, 1 found, and 2 other dumped items

Three notes this afternoon:

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Sophia:

Unfortunately i’m writing this hoping anyone can help find my stolen bike ? I took it out around 8 and around 10 it was gone. I live in a gated complex [near California/Brandon], so i’m still unsure how this happened … the police report is 20-121584 and it’s a women’s Giant.

FOUND BICYCLE: Dominic reports, “Missing a new green women’s cruiser bicycle? It was throw over a fence in a residence in the 90xx block of 17th Ave SW at 4:35 pm (Friday) afternoon.”

DUMPED: Aaron reports, “I woke this morning to find a seemingly brand-new cooler and tent that appears to have been thrown down the hill from Marine View Dr. – we are near 100th. We are going to try to locate the owner for the next day or so. Seattle police were down our street at about 1030 last night and it must be related because we are on a dead end. We already reported to the non emergency line.”