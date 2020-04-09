FERRY ALERT: Early end to Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth service tonight

(WSB photo, Fauntleroy WSF terminal, last month)

From Washington State Ferries:

The last sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon and Southworth will be cancelled tonight due to needed terminal maintenance. Cancelling the 1 a.m. sailing out of Fauntleroy will allow crews to complete necessary repairs to the terminal’s transfer span.

Listed below are the final sailings for the day for each destination:

Fauntleroy

The 11:45 p.m. sailing to Vashon/Southworth will be final departure for the day.

Vashon

The 10:50 p.m. to Fauntleroy will be the last sailing to West Seattle.

The 1:25 a.m. sailing will be the last trip from Vashon to Southworth.

Southworth

The 11:10 p.m. sailing to Fauntleroy will be the last sailing to West Seattle.

The 12:30 a.m. departure from Southworth to Vashon/Fauntleroy will only go to Vashon.