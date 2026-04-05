Mayor returns to West Seattle to help Vietnamese Cultural Center celebrate history and heritage

Story and photos by Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The sun shone down Saturday as West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center welcomed visitors – including Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson – to celebrate Vietnamese Heritage Day. The afternoon was not only to acknowledge veterans of the Vietnam War and celebrate Vietnamese immigration to Washington state, but also to welcome the participation of a new generation in historical education and cultural celebration. After the U.S. and South Vietnamese anthems, Michelle Lê took to the podium to give a rundown of the day’s proceedings, with center director Lee Bui.

Next came the proclamation delivered by Mayor Wilson – her second West Seattle visit this week – officially declaring April 4th as Vietnamese Heritage Day. Her speech addressed Vietnamese refugees landing in Washington state after the fall of Saigon, and the continued essentiality of Vietnamese-Americans in maintaining the fabric of the city.

“Today is about those of you or your parents or your grandparents who left behind all that they knew and started over, all while holding on to what matters most,” the mayor said. “We are here to honor all of you, you reflect what it means to be a welcoming city, one where people can arrive, rebuild, belong, and build a future.”

Following her remarks, the mayor introduced Tukwila city councilmember Jane Ho, who reflected the mayor’s sentiment but added her personal pride at being born to immigrant parents.

“Their journey was not easy. It was guided by hope, resilience, and unwavering belief in the American Dream. Because of their sacrifices, I stand here today because of their courage.” the councilmember said.

Both speakers also touched upon the afternoon being a time to honor the founding fathers of Vietnam, and the “freedom flag,” recognized as a yellow flag with three horizontal red stripes which was used in Vietnam from 1948 to 1975.

Though the founders are typically honored on the 10th day of the third month of the Lunar calendar which lands on April 27th, this sentiment was moved forward as to not coincide with another event being hosted at the Vietnamese Cultural Center later this month. These founders, known as Hùng Vương in Vietnamese, are the 18 kings who are seen to have founded the first Vietnamese State in 2879 BC. They were commemorated with a ceremony.

The afternoon then moved into performances beginning with Vovinam Burien.

o

The group performed a Lion Dance and a martial-arts demonstration.

Guests were then invited to get some food, which was being provided by the center – after which more performances ensued including Vietnamese Opera by Liêm Sương; a zither group, Tranh Anh Đào; a dance group, Thanh Trà; and a family band, Phuc Phan and his children, with guest singers Thach Thao, Bao Son, and Trieu Thanh.

The center also hosted some special exhibits at its entrance, including a Bee art exhibit provided by Kim Tran, and a historical exhibit provided by the Vietnamese American Senior Association of Spokane, Washington.

The cultural center, at 2236 SW Orchard, is open to the public for visits most Saturdays, noon-3 pm, and hosts multiple celebrations and history events each year at which the community is welcome.