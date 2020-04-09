BUSINESS UPDATES: West Seattle Runner; WS Landscape and Stone Supply

Two more business updates this morning. First, from longtime WSB sponsor West Seattle Runner‘s proprietors Tim and Lori McConnell:

We will be here in the store M-F from 10-4, taking orders via phone, text, email and Facebook messenger. We need to be here those hours to accept deliveries and set up shipping. We are going to be taking Sat and Sun off, and we may answer some emails, but we are trying to set up some routine where we don’t work every day.

We will be doing no-contact deliveries of all IN-STOCK ORDERS M-F between 4:30 and 6:00. We will also set up vendor direct shipping of any item we do not have in stock.

Email: lori@westseattlerunner.com

Text: 206-228-0019

Message: facebook.com/wsrunner

Call: 206-938-0545

We do not currently have a web-store (under construction), but we hope to have one up very soon. As this operation is currently just Lori and I, we appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we try to figure out the best way to navigate this business challenge.

For those that have already purchased from us since “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” we really appreciate it, everything helps. For those looking to purchase now, know we will do our best to make shoe suggestions over the phone, and are extending our return policy to 45 days. And any order size is welcome, we are not limiting it to shoes or more, if you need 4 gels, we’ll get you 4 gels. We want to continue to service our community through this ordeal – we were here before all this, and we will be here after this, doing our best for our customers and friends.