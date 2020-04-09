ALSO ONLINE TONIGHT: Words, Writers, Southwest Stories talks Seattle sports history

Another second-Thursday event that’s happening online tonight since in-person is not possible – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society–presented author/speaker series Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories. The SWSHS is re-releasing a video presentation by award-winning sports journalist Dan Raley – its announcement continues:

Raley’s presentation, titled “How Seattle Became a Big-League Sports Town,” was originally delivered as part of the Words, Writers, & West Seattle series on March 4, 2016. The presentation will be made available at loghousemuseum.org and on Facebook at 6:00 PM (tonight). We hope you’ll join us from the comfort of your home! The Historical Society will also be sharing an interesting sports-related item from our collection to celebrate the re-release of this presentation.

Raley is an award-winning sports journalist, author, and former aerospace writer. He worked as a journalist at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer for 29 years. His previously published books include The Brandon Roy Story, published by Old Seattle Press, 2013; Pitchers of Beer: The Story of the Seattle Rainiers, published by the University of Nebraska Press, 2011; and Tideflats to Tomorrow: The History of Seattle’s Sodo, published by Fairgreens Publishing, 2010.

‘Words, Writers, & SouthWest Stories’ presentations are scheduled regularly for the Second Thursday of each month at 6:00 PM at the Southwest Branch of the Seattle Public Library. The presentation for next month (scheduled for May 14th) will be announced at a later date, depending on our community’s ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.