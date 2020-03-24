TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: West Seattle Bridge closure and resulting changes

As announced Monday – the high-rise West Seattle Bridge is closed indefinitely.

Here’s the proof:

The low bridge is NOT an alternative – SDOT says it’s reserved for buses, emergency responders, and freight.

You can use the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) instead – that’s also how to get to I-5.

Or, you can cross the Duwamish River via the South Park Bridge (map).

We expect to hear more from SDOT later today, but meantime, it’s Day 1. Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (and note the new Reduced Schedule also applies). Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (and it, like Metro, is currently free). Let us know if there’s different info that would help you navigate – text or voice 206-293-6302.