SCHOOLS: Governor orders all King, Pierce, Snohomish K-12 schools closed until April 27th

March 12, 2020 2:04 pm
(Governor’s Office photo)

2:04 PM: Governor Inslee has just announced that ALL K-12 schools in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties must be closed by next Tuesday, and won’t be able to reopen before April 27th. He says this is a “tipping point” if there is hope of slowing the COVID-19 outbreak. (Most, but not all, schools in our area already have closed or announced closure plans.) He says this might have to expand to other counties but right now he’s starting with these three. “Our top priority is reducing the number of infections and deaths.”

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says that while it’s good that kids aren’t being affected as much by the virus, they can be “carriers.” Regarding the return to school on April 27th, he says they’ll be “constantly reviewing” that plan. He says King County schools’ absence rate has almost doubled recently (6% to 11%). He stresses the point that “this is not like the flu” and systems have to prepare for the possibility of longer closures, including figuring out how distance learning would work. Reykdal says everyone should think of next week as “spring break” so that substitute education, food, etc., plans can be made. He also says state funding for public schools will “keep flowing.” They’re also still figuring out what this will mean for high-school seniors. State testing, however, will likely be entirely suspended, he says.

Will these lost days have to be made up? Reykdal says they’ve advised districts that likely some days – assuming schools DO resume April 27th – will have to be made up, but there’s no “mathematical” way that ALL the lost days can or will be made up.

As for colleges, any still open need to be getting ready for potential closures, the governor says.

2:57 PM: The briefing is over so we’ve taken down the live-video window and put up a still photo. (If/when we find archived video, we’ll add it.) Here’s the governor’s news release.

10 Replies to "SCHOOLS: Governor orders all King, Pierce, Snohomish K-12 schools closed until April 27th"

  • Zark00 March 12, 2020 (2:20 pm)
    Wow. I wonder if this is unprecedented. I couldn’t find anything about school closures on this scale in the past.Terrifying side note – reading comments on MyNorthwest – many, MANY (thank God not all), of our far right neighbors and friends truly believe this is all a hoax perpetuated by the left to take down Trump. The delusion is palpable. One commenter literally said ‘Do ANY of you know anyone who caught it? See it’s all a hoax.’ It’s surreal reading those comments. 

    • WSB March 12, 2020 (3:39 pm)
      While I am a defender of NOT dropping commenting capability as too many news sites have done – that is one site where even I would warn, “don’t read the comments.”

  • Cycleman March 12, 2020 (2:31 pm)
    Great!!! Finally people are taking this seriously. This is a good start to tackle this virus.

  • Lisa March 12, 2020 (2:42 pm)
    Has anyone read or heard anything that might indicate they’ll make all or part of WA state a containment zone? I hope not but seems like the next step after shutting down the schools.

  • Kara March 12, 2020 (3:04 pm)
    Any info for daycares or preschools?  I’m sure many follow the school district but is there any mandate for them?

  • MercyMoi March 12, 2020 (3:08 pm)
    I wish this was the year we could experiment with year round school, for which I am a proponent (with small breaks in between sessions). But it doesn’t seem like it will happen, sounds like we’ll just make up time in June. 

    I mention the year round school idea bbecause I’m worried that kids from SPS will be at a disadvantage for having missed so much instruction – compared to the students who are continuing with distance learning during this period.

  • Jill March 12, 2020 (3:19 pm)
    Does this apply to all private schools and preschools too? 

    • MercyMoi March 12, 2020 (3:43 pm)
      All public and private K-12 schools. Preschools will make their own calls, some have already decided to stay open.

    • Bob March 12, 2020 (3:52 pm)
      Public and private k-12. Not sure what preschools and colleges are doing. Hopefully there’s a list in the works. 

      • WSB March 12, 2020 (3:57 pm)
        We mentioned in the story above, he responded to the question about colleges during the briefing.

