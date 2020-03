Thanks for the photos!

First, two sunset scenes … above, from Robin Sinner; below, from Jan Pendergrass:

Next, from Gary Potter of longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction, his neighborhood’s “6-foot happy hour” tonight:

And last but by no means least, from Richard Hill:

If you could use something to look forward to … the next change of seasons, the summer solstice, will be on June 20th.