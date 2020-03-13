HEALTH INSURANCE: Need it? Special open-enrollment window

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the state’s Healthplanfinder has a special open-enrollment period for those who need health insurance. Read about it here. The announcement mentions working with a local broker/navigator – here’s a message from West Seattleite Carol McClure:

In response to the Coronavirus, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced a limited time special enrollment for individuals currently without health insurance. Applications must be created and submitted by April 8 to be covered beginning April 1. If you have questions or need help enrolling, please contact Financial Designs, 425-392-7390