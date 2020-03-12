BIZNOTES: Need to read? Updates from Pegasus Book Exchange, Paper Boat Booksellers

We have updates today from West Seattle’s independent local bookstores:

PEGASUS BOOK EXCHANGE: This Junction bookstore is now offering delivery, within 3 miles of the store, on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. They’ll take orders via email – pegasusbookexchange (at) gmail.com – and get back to you with a cost. Delivery fee is $5 but will be waived for purchases over $50. Here’s an image of the full announcement. Pegasus’s store is still open, too – 4553 California SW (and they have an online shop here).

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: This Morgan Junction bookstore also working on delivery. Meantime, some other changes. From co-proprietor Desirae:

We will be reducing our hours temporarily starting tomorrow 3/13. For right now, we feel that this is necessary due to school closures as well as the health and safety of our team and our customers. We will find every way we can to get books into the hands of those who need them!!! We are working on our online store right now and plan to deliver to those who can’t make it in – more details to come… Family reading time is canceled for the remainder of the month! Still happening: Classic Novels Book Club this Sunday at 2:00! As always – feel free to call or email us with questions and to place your book orders. We love you, West Seattle, and we will work together to create a stronger, more healthy community by supporting each other as best we can!

Paper Boat is at 6040 California SW.