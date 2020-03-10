BIZNOTE: What West Seattle Junction businesses are doing about the outbreak

With some businesses closed on Mondays, Tuesday marks the start of a brand-new week in Downtown West Seattle – aka The Junction. So how are those independent small businesses handling the COVID-19 outbreak? West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford surveyed merchants and recorded this summary of what they told her:

(Video by Jaroslaw Media)

Radford heard from dozens of Junction businesses. Intensified cleaning and disinfecting was at the top of the list for everyone. But there are other notes of interest in the responses she got:

DO YOUR BUSINESS ONLINE/ON THE PHONE: More than a few local retailers have robust online options – check the websites for Click! Design That Fits* and My Three Little Birds*, for starters. Carmilia’s too – you can even email to buy gift cards.

NEED TO BANK? Along with online options, telephone service is available from HomeStreet Bank* and Verity Credit Union*. Or you can still do some banking in person while maximizing “social distancing” – ATMs or, at HomeStreet, drive-up.

IT”S THE SIMPLE THINGS: Some steps are simple – Flying Apron has shelved self-serve lids. Fleurt says, “Samples of all products have been taken off the floor. These include perfumes, lotions, soaps.” At Bikram Yoga, “use your own mat” and “respect personal space.”

EXTRA PROTECTION: Skin Care by Casey* is using masks and gloves while giving treatments. At health-care facilities, cleaning was already a high priority, but the game has been upped at practices including Dr. Michael Korn‘s dental office* and Greentree Animal Hospital. Dr. Korn adds, “We are also asking patients swish chlorhexidine, a germicidal mouth rinse, when they are chairside before starting any planned procedures.”

IF YOU’RE FEELING SICK … don’t show up, even if you have an appointment! Some of the providers made a point of saying they’ll waive the last-minute cancellation fee if you’re not feeling well – VAIN* among them.

EMPLOYEES UNDER ORDERS TOO: Not feeling well? They won’t be coming in, said many businesses.

SORRY, NO SNACKS: Mathnasium has pulled its pretzels “to reduce the number of shared touch-points.”

ESCAPING GERMS: At The Escape Artist, the props get multiple rounds of sanitizing too.

That’s just a sample. If you have any questions, ask your favorite merchants …or call them. (Yes, they’re even wiping down their phones.)

P.S. In The Junction and elsewhere, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk is still on, 5 pm “until late” on Thursday.

(Businesses with asterisks* are WSB sponsors.)